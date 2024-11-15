Leaders of California universities and colleges issue statement addressing ‘anxiety’ after Trump victory

The heads of several California institutions of higher education issued a statement after Election Day discussing “anxiety” caused by President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

The statement was published on Nov. 6 by “University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D., California State University Chancellor Dr. Mildred García, and California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian.”

“Following the presidential election results, we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety within California’s higher education community,” the joint statement declared.

The university and college leaders stated that their respective institutions “remain steadfast and committed to our values of diversity and inclusivity.” They added: “We are proud to welcome students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and we will continue to support and protect all members of our communities. California represents a beacon of hope for so many, and we stand ready to support our state and its people as we all move forward together.”

Several university officials in California have expressed worries over Trump’s enforcement of U.S. immigration law and potential deportation of illegal aliens, according to Ed Source.

Ed Source noted that roughly 10 percent of children residing in California have at least one parent who is an illegal alien.

“Even though it feels scary, especially for immigrant families, because of the rhetoric we’ve heard through the election cycle and we anticipate we will continue to hear, it’s important to remember, especially in California, we have legal protections for immigrant students,” said Xilonin Cruz-González, an official working with Californians Together, according to Ed Source.

Several faculty members from the University of California, Berkeley opined recently about Trump’s victory, attributing his election to his voters’ alleged racism and sexism.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of California, California State University, and California Community Colleges for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.