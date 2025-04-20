Leaked memo reveals NIH plans to study 'regret' of de-transitioners

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will research people who regret changing their physical appearance to match their “gender identity.”

The news became public after the memo was shared by NPR on Friday.

According to the memo, the NIH plans to start researching the “social transition and/or chemical and surgical mutilation” of transgender-identifying children and adults.

“This is very important to the President and the Secretary,” NIH Acting Director Mark Memoli says in the memo, according to NPR. He also said that President Trump and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy “would like us to have funding announcements within the next six months to get this moving.”

As of publication, no further details about how the research will be conducted have been released.

As Campus Reform has reported, the NIH has undergone a notable shift on gender ideology since President Trump retook office.

Earlier this month, the NIH canceled $12 million in grants to the University of Wisconsin—Madison, including money for one project researching “gender identity.”

“Research programs based on gender identity are often unscientific, have little identifiable return on investment, and do nothing to enhance the health of many Americans,” the NIH explained.

The administration also recently canceled a $1.6 million grant to the University of Michigan to study “transgender mice.”

Last year, the Biden administration’s NIH awarded researchers at the University of Arizona, University of Miami, University of Tennessee, and University of Florida $2.6 million to study the “family mental health crisis” of “Queer Latinx folks.”

“Queer Latinx folks often experience high rates of racial and ethnic discrimination,” one researcher said. The project organizers intended “to consider cultural strengths, like the ways in which Latinx families appear to maintain closer, stronger bonds, even when parents might not fully embrace LGBTQ identities.”

In 2023, Biden’s NIH awarded $203,050 for a project at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to start a mentoring program for LGBT and transgender-identifying youth.

“Minority stress theory states that peer and family rejection and internalized transphobia predict deleterious health outcomes in TGMY, underscoring the urgent need to identify effective programs that prevent psychosocial and behavioral health issues among TGMY,” a project description said.

Campus Reform has contacted the National Institutes of Health for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.