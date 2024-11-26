‘LEFTIST INDOCTRINATION’: Texas A&M seemingly keeps controversial ‘LGBTQ Studies’ minor despite being ordered to end it

Texas A&M University appears to continue offering its “LGBTQ Studies” minor to students even though it was instructed to stop.

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison wrote on X on Friday: “BREAKING: TEXAS A&M TO CONTINUE ALL ‘LGBTQ STUDIES’ COURSES. My office confirmed that, despite promising to end the LGBTQ Minor, they will not end a single course. Insane! Our public universities are for education, not leftist indoctrination.”

The Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System recently ordered Texas A&M to take down the LGBTQ Studies minor, The Texas Tribune reported.

[RELATED: Texas lawmakers consider strengthening DEI-ban, applying it to classrooms]

The LGBTQ Studies minor “prepares students to examine the ways in which gender and sexuality are socially constructed and offers a critical understanding on how sexuality and sexual orientation shape gender roles, identities, and social statuses in societies.”

Courses within the program focus on “the history and practice of social activism and the now extensive scholarship on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds,” and on “homophobia and transphobia’s relationship to racism, colonialism, sexism, ableism, classism and other forms of power.”

Classes that constitute the minor include “Feminist Theory,” “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Literatures,” and “Sex and Sexuality in History.”

Several other universities are also offering courses centered on “LGBTQ” subjects.

Harvard University, for example, will begin offering students a class on “Global Transgender Histories” that will teach students about “the lives of ancient and medieval people who crossed boundaries of sex and gender” and about “the historical overlaps between cross-dressing, queer sexuality, and gender non-conformity.”

[RELATED: Yale University hosts ‘Transgiving’]

Boston University will debut a “Queering Health” class to study “LGBTQ+ affirming therapies, healthcare, public policy, and legislation.”

The University of Chicago will also expand its course selection on “LGBTQ” matters with a new course about “The Queer Enemy and the Politics of Homophobia.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Texas A&M University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.