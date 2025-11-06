Leftist OSU student attacks YAF table, school confirms investigation

A student was recently caught on camera attacking a conservative group’s campus table and cursing at the chapter members.

An Oklahoma State University student, who identified himself only as “No,” approached a table hosted by Young America’s Foundation and scattered its contents across the school’s lawn, as seen in a video posted to X by Libs of TikTok.

The students filming the incident can be heard attempting to reason with the individual, saying, “This is our property, and you are once again stealing it and littering.”

One of the chapter members facetiously commented that the student “must love free speech,” to which he replied, “Freedom of speech means you have the right to say whatever you want, and I have the right to tell you to f*** off.”

The chapter members also reminded the student that his actions were an example of “heckler’s veto.” The student responded, “I don’t believe you.”

OSU’s X account replied to the video, writing, “Oklahoma State University supports free speech. The OSU Police Department is actively investigating this incident.”

The YAF chapter confirmed in an X post that it is pursuing charges against the perpetrator, writing, “A police report has been filed, and we are working with the OSU Police Department to ensure charges are pressed against this individual. If you have any information about them, please pass it along to campus police.”

This is not the first time the university has been accused of targeting conservative students. The school’s student government coordinator recently reprimanded a student for wearing a Trump hat while eulogizing Charlie Kirk at one of the group’s meetings, Campus Reform reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

