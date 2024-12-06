Leftist profs glee over assassination of health care CEO: 'I'm not sad about it'

Image obtained from the X account of @anthonyzenkus

Following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, some academics and college professors have taken to social media to celebrate the incident.

Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I’m sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires. — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 4, 2024

”Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I’m sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires,” Columbia’s Anthony Zenkus posted to X on Wednesday.

[RELATED: Prof who celebrated Queen’s death awarded federal grant to teach ‘Blackness in Latin America’]

A senior lecturer in Columbia’s School of Social Work, Zenkus is also an “activist on issues of racial justice, income inequality, and climate justice,” his university biography states. “He was trained by Vice President Al Gore as a presenter in his Climate Reality Project, and has been an organizer with Occupy Wall Street, the fight for a $15 minimum wage, and an ally in the Movement for Black Lives.”

Associate Professor Yolanda Wilson of Saint Louis University responded to Thompson’s killing online by writing that the “chickens come home to roost.”

So, while I’m not rejoicing about the UHC CEO being shot dead in the street, I’m not sad about it, either. People deserve better than the US health insurance industry, and chickens come home to roost. 7/7 — profyolonda.bsky.social (@ProfYolonda) December 5, 2024

”So, while I’m not rejoicing about the UHC CEO being shot dead in the street, I’m not sad about it, either,” she posted that same day. “People deserve better than the US health insurance industry, and chickens come home to roost.”

Wilson works in the Department of Health Care Ethics, and teaches courses on subjects like bioethics, race, “Feminist Philosophy,” “Law and Morality,” and “Race Theory.”

University of Chicago Law School Professor Brian Leiter also reacted to Thompson’s murder in a blog post, writing, “Whoever murdered the CEO of UnitedHealth in midtown Manhattan the other day ... has brought out into the open how much people hate health insurance companies, many of which are extremely predatory and exploitative.”

[RELATED: University professor wished Queen Elizabeth a ‘painful’ death]

Since 2008, Leiter has served as the Director and Founder, Center for Law, Philosophy and Human Values, at the University of Chicago.

A father of two children, Thompson was a 1997 graduate of the University of Iowa and was married to his wife, Paulette. The suspected shooter is believed to have entered New York City on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta on Nov. 24, The New York Post reports.