Leftist protesters disrupt Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s speech at student conference

A number of Bluetooth speakers disrupted Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s speech at a youth conference in Washington, D.C., blasting a robotic voice and clown music during her presentation.

The interruption occurred at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) youth conference on August 6. The incident was captured in a video posted by The Independent.

During McMahon’s presentation, a robotic voice made accusations against her, stating, “McMahon is a corrupt billionaire who knows nothing about education.” This was followed by the “Entrance of the Gladiators” —an 1897 composition now more closely associated with clowns than combat—which played over the sound system while McMahon was speaking.

Former Governor Scott Walker, who was speaking with McMahon on stage, joked that the Chinese Communist Party disapproved of the conversation and was “cutting into” it.

“This afternoon, a joyless, sore-loser leftist sought to silence the 13th Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, during her fireside chat with YAF President Governor Scott Walker at our National Conservative Student Conference,” YAF spokesman Spencer Brown told The Daily Wire about the incident.

Audience members expressed confusion and apprehension at the disruption. “This is so weird,” said one audience member.

“I was just sitting, second row, and we noticed the Secret Service agent inching closer and closer towards us,” added another audience member. “That’s when I was like, ‘this is kind of ominous.’ And one of the people found a note attached to one of the speakers.”

In her time as Education Secretary in the Trump administration, McMahon has consistently taken stances against leftist influence and liberal policies on college campuses.

In March, McMahon emphasized that Columbia University must fully comply with the Trump administration’s conditions to have its federal funding restored after it was cut for failing to address campus anti-Semitism.

In May, McMahon informed Harvard President Alan Garber that the university would lose federal grants due to alleged failures to address anti-Semitism, uphold federal law, and maintain academic standards.

“Our universities should be bastions of merit that reward and celebrate excellence and achievement,” she wrote in the letter. “They should not be incubators of discrimination that encourage resentment and instill grievance and racism into our wonderful young Americans.”

In June, she celebrated the 53rd anniversary of Title IX at an event in New Mexico, honoring female athletes and emphasizing the Trump administration’s efforts to oppose gender ideology in sports.

Campus Reform has contacted Young America’s Foundation for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.