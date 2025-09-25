Leftist shooter opens fire in Dallas following anti-ICE professors' rage

On Wednesday morning, a shooter opened fire outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas.

Josha Jahn, 29, shot and injured two detainees and killed another before committing suicide, Fox News reports.

”The attack on ICE in Dallas is yet another despicable assault on law and order,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on X. “The epidemic of Leftist political violence must end. Democrats have fostered an environment of evil, emboldening radicals to kill, steal, and destroy.”

“But we will never surrender,” he concluded.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, one of the unspent rounds of ammunition was engraved with “ANTI ICE.”

Over the past summer, professors at various universities across the country have also pushed anti-ICE rhetoric and spoken out against federal immigration authorities and enforcement.

[RELATED: Kentucky acknowledges illegal immigrant tuition policy is unlawful, agrees to terminate it immediately]

1. University of California—Los Angeles

A UCLA official was reportedly placed under investigation for uploading a video to social media that seemed to encourage violent California gangs to protect their respective “territories” from federal authorities.

The official, named Cynthia Gonzalez, said, “I wanna know where all the cholos are in Los Angeles.”

“You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” she said. Gonzalez prompted gang leadership to “get your f*****g members in order.”

2. University of St. Thomas

In an online article posted to the university’s website, a professor of sociology and criminal justice named Lisa Waldner blasted an ICE agent for wearing a Vegvisir alongside his ICE patch.

A Vegvisir simply represents a compass to help someone find their way.

Yet, Waldner wrote in the article that “While I cannot say for sure, the symbology looks very similar to what I would expect to see from someone who is affiliated with a racist, neo-pagan extremist group.”

“Even if the patch has a more innocent meaning, that design suggests poor judgement and should not be worn by anyone in law enforcement,” she added, lambasting the agent.

[RELATED: DOJ targets first blue state over in-state tuition for illegal aliens]

3. California State University Channel Islands

In the case of CSUCI, a professor reportedly resorted to outright physical violence.

On July 10, Jonathan Anthony Caravello was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement agents, who were targeting illegal labor at nearby marijuana farms.

The math professor is one of four citizens of the United States “being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers.”

Caravello specifically has been accused of throwing a tear gas canister at ICE agents during an anti-immigration enforcement protest occurring near a CSUCI campus.

4. Glendale Community College

Following the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles that took a violent turn, a faculty member at GCC was reported to have encouraged students to attend the unrest.

English instructor Julie Gamberg reportedly sent an email to her students encouraging them to attend a rally and “disrupt and slow ICE.”

The rally was a response to 45 illegal immigrants arrested in Los Angeles, including some convicted of murder, sexual assault, or cruelty to a child.