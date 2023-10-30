Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Leftist students attempt to disrupt Olivia Krolczyk speaking event

Liberal students at Florida State University attempted to hamper a speaking event by Krolczyk, a conservative student and new Riley Gaines Center affiliate.

Krolczyk went viral earlier this year for failing an assignment after using the term 'biological women.'

Trending
1
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compa…
By Campus Reform 
2
ANALYSIS: Yale student newspaper retracts anti-Semitic edits, but clarification confirm…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
4
UC regent slams pro-Hamas faculty: 'Your letter is rife with falsehoods about Israel': …
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
6
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
William Biagini '24 | Student Reporter
October 30, 2023, 10:00 am ET

Students at Florida State University (FSU) recently attempted to disrupt a speaking event by Olivia Krolczyk—a conservative student who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for failing an assignment after writing “biological women.” 

The speaking event, hosted by FSU Turning Point USA, was held on Oct. 10. However, leftist students attempted to disrupt the event by spamming the sign-up sheet with “Leave trans people alone.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Student speaks out after failing project for writing ‘biological women’]

The phrase was written by the students in all of the designated places on the digital sign-up sheet for first names, last names, emails, and phone numbers. 

“The left constantly screams that transgender groups need to be left alone, but what about women?,” Krolczyk told Campus Reform on Oct. 19.  She said that leftists need to “[l]eave women alone. Stop invading our sports, stop taking our awards, stop coming into our restrooms. Leave us alone.”

Krolczyk continued further, stating that “Why do the feelings of such a small group of mentally unstable men get to overshadow the feelings of women who don’t want men in their spaces? Men are not women and never will be.” 

In spite of the attempts to sabotage the event, Krolczyk spoke at FSU without any further disruptions. Her talk was held on “Real Women’s Day” since the Roman numerals for the date (10/10) are X/X, the chromosome pairing of females.

[RELATED: Ohio student who got F for using ‘biological women’ speaks out as university waffles with prof’s punishment]

In July, Campus Reform interviewed Krolczyk, who stated that she will continue calling out university faculty that target students for using terms like “biological women” in assignments. 

Krolczyk is also a Leadership Institute affiliate who is working with the institute’s newly-launched Riley Gaines Center

Campus Reform contacted Florida State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and X.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this