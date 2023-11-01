Leftists college presidents form new coalition to 'resist anti-DEI legislation'

A large coalition of college presidents and various educational organizations have united to “resist anti-DEI legislation.”

In a recent article on the website, Diverse Issues in Education, the group of over 60 professional and academic leaders writes, “As Presidents and higher education association leaders, we believe that attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion through governmental overreach threaten the very mission of higher education and the democratic ideals of our country.”

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: DEI leaves students unequipped for workforce, companies step in]

“Indeed, limiting what can be taught and learned about history, race, gender, sexuality, and each other marginalizes our citizens and limits our potential as a country,” the coalition continues.

The coalition also laments various efforts to “ban books,” “impose educational gag orders,” “limit what can be taught and by whom,” in addition to efforts to “defund and discredit diversity, equity, and inclusion work.”

Without naming specifics, the coalition warns that such attempts to disrupt DEI can endanger “America’s growth and continued prosperity.”

Signers of the statement include organizations like the American Association of Colleges and Universities, the American Association of University Professors, and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.

The list also includes college leaders whose schools have been previously covered by Campus Reform.

Amit Singh is the president of Edmonds College in Lynwood, Washington and is included on the coalition list. In 2022, Campus Reform reported various job opportunities at the college, stating that Edmonds “values its talented and diverse workforce, and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity.”

[RELATED: PROF. JENKINS: The reasons why DEI is a costly failure]

Amy Morrison, the president of Lake Washington Institute of Technology, personally placed one of her professors on leave for speaking out against mandatory segregated diversity training specifically for white faculty members in 2021.

Included in the coalition list is also President Jermaine Williams of Montgomery College, which previously posted a job advertisement seeking “two minority faculty interns” for its English and Reading Department.

Another member is Patricia McGuire, who has been the president of Trinity Washington University since 1989. In 2017, she criticized Trinity alumnus and Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway for playing a “large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetrated by the Trump Administration’s war on immigrants among many other issues.”

Campus Reform has reached out to every individual and organization mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Ben Mincey on X and Instagram.