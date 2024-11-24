Opinion
Leftists ditch Thanksgiving with conservative relatives: LISTEN

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined Fox Across America's Paul Gleiser to discuss leftist students' vows to boycott Thanksgiving meals with relatives who voted for Donald Trump.

November 24, 2024, 6:33 am ET

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined Fox Across America’s Paul Gleiser to discuss leftist students’ vows to boycott Thanksgiving meals with relatives who voted for Donald Trump.

”A Yale psychiatrist suggested that leftists ditch Thanksgiving and the holidays with family members who voted for Trump — and members of my generation are buying into this nonsense,” Sturge said. “They can’t stand to be around their Trump-supporting family members. I don’t know, the turkey’s not vegan, Grandma’s house isn’t a safe space — so Gen Z is saying that they’re ditching it.”  

Catch the full interview at Radio.FoxNews.com.

