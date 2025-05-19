LGBT nonprofit holds 'Lavender Graduation' at local church as U of Utah seeks compliance with anti-DEI law

For the first time in two decades, the University of Utah did not host its annual “Lavender Graduation” on campus in an effort to comply with state law.

Signed into law in 2024, Utah’s House Bill 261 is one of the latest measures cracking down on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the higher education system. It also restricts events that promote “gender identity,” such as Lavender Graduations.

An alternative Lavender Graduation took place on April 26 at the First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City.

In response to the university’s decision, an LGBT organization called Project Rainbow Utah, as well as a collection of “alumni, faculty, staff, students, and others,” stated in the registration form that “this is one tradition we simply cannot let go of,” and decided to hold the event off-campus.

”As some Utah institutions try to bury our celebrations of queer excellence, community members are stepping up to ensure our graduates are honored,” the nonprofit posted to Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

“The First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City has generously donated their Fellowship Hall for Lavender Graduation,” the registration page said, and noted that the church was “open and affirming” as it “hosts ongoing events like the Matrons of Mayhem Drag Queen Bingo for Charity.”

When asked for comment, Project Rainbow Utah stated that events such as Lavender Graduations are not divisive, and that the LGBT community is “historically excluded from pathways to higher education and wealth,” while noting that anti-DEI policies are “causing real harm.”

The church defended its support, saying that “scriptures have been misused and do not condemn what we now call LGBT people.”

The University of Utah held a separate graduation ceremony of its own, called “Celebrating U.” The graduation event utilized honor cord colors to represent minority groups such as the LGBT, Native American and disabled communities.

Since the passing of H.B. 261, the University of Utah has rolled back its DEI efforts, including the Black Cultural Center and the LGBT Resource Center.