Liberty University: DEI Profile

May 11, 2024, 8:00 am ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office of Opportunity and Enrichment.”





From Liberty’s DEI website:

We do Diversity Biblically The Office of Opportunity and Enrichment supports LU by fostering a co-educational student body and an inclusive environment that represents the Body of Christ. This is accomplished through value-driven recruitment and growth-minded retention that releases trained champions for Christ, ready for their calling.





The Office of Opportunity and Enrichment website lists 10 staff members.





In the 2024 election cycle, Liberty University employees donated overwhelmingly to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.





There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Virginia.