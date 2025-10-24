Liberty University launches center for Israel to deepen Christian–Jewish ties

Liberty University has established a new Center for Israel, marking a significant commitment to Christian-Jewish relations at a time when elite universities continue struggling with pervasive anti-Semitism on their campuses.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based university announced the initiative on Oct. 22, positioning the center as a hub for education, dialogue, and scholarly work exploring the spiritual connections between Christians and Jewish people. The center will operate within the John W. Rawlings School of Divinity while collaborating across academic departments.

“This is a significant moment for Liberty University to uphold our historic theological foundations and reaffirm our commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ as it relates to God’s unfolding promises for His people based on the Word of God,” Chancellor Jonathan Falwell stated in the announcement.

He emphasized that the center would help students develop “a deeper understanding, appreciation, and support for Israel while fostering an even greater sense of community built on the love of Christ, rooted in biblical truth.”

University President Dondi Costin highlighted the center’s broader significance, noting it holds “both strategic importance and historic significance for our nation, Israel, and the world.” The center will offer student travel opportunities, study abroad programs, and research initiatives, beginning with a Spring Center for Israel Summit.

Dr. Troy W. Temple, dean of the Rawlings School of Divinity who will oversee operations, explained the center’s mission: “Our goal is to cultivate a heart for God’s chosen people and His call for them to know Him and make Him known as the saving Messiah.”

The launch comes as Ivy League institutions face mounting criticism for failing to protect Jewish students despite establishing anti-Semitism task forces.

In June, the Trump administration found Harvard University in “violent violation” of Title VI, warning that failure to implement reforms could cost the school all federal funding. Investigators documented that most Jewish students at Harvard reported experiencing discrimination, with a quarter feeling physically unsafe.

Columbia University faces similar challenges. A university report revealed that 62 percent of Jewish students felt they were not accepted for their religious identities, while 53 percent experienced religious discrimination during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Trump administration subsequently withdrew $400 million in funding from Columbia, resulting in approximately 180 research staff layoffs.

Liberty’s proactive approach represents a stark contrast to reactive measures at schools where anti-Semitic incidents, demonstrations calling for violence, and hostile campus environments have persisted despite administrative intervention.

