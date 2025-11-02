Lily Kate to speak at CSU-Fresno on “Reclaiming Femininity” and choosing tradition over modern feminism

California State University–Fresno will host Lily Kate, CEO of Victory of USA, for a speaking event titled “Reclaiming Femininity: A Guide to Being Feminine Over Feminist.”

The event will take place on November 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in RSU Meeting Room 207 on the Fresno campus, located at 5244 N. Jackson Ave., Fresno, CA 93740. It is hosted by the Network of enlightened Women (NeW) in collaboration with the Leadership Institute.

Lily Kate, a conservative influencer and author, is known for her advocacy of traditional values, faith-based empowerment, and the rejection of modern feminist ideology.

During her talk, she is expected to discuss how young women can embrace confidence, purpose, and femininity in an age of cultural pressure to conform to progressive gender politics.

The event is free to attend and tobacco- and alcohol-free.

Organizers encourage students to RSVP by scanning the QR code on the official event flyer.



