LIVE BLOG: Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Olmert addresses Yale students

Campus Reform is live-blogging Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s appearance at the Yale Political Union at Yale University in New Haven, CT. Follow Campus Reform for updates.





6:06 pm: Palestinian leadership lacked the “courage,” “understanding,” and “wisdom” to accept Olmert’s proposal for peace, which included a divided Jerusalem and a return to pre-1967 borders, the former prime minister states.

6:04 pm: Olmert recounts his past positions that “everything” was “negotiable” and “on the table” to secure peace including the status of Jerusalem.

6:00 pm: In response to a question on the political situation of the Arab-Israeli minority, al-Qudwa argues that “we need to overcome these [inaudible] emotions” and negotiate a way to a two-state solution.

5:56 pm: ”Hamas was never interested in peace,” Olmert states, to a mixture of stomps and hisses.

5:50 pm: Olmert now talks about the October 7 massacre as the “barbaric” event that “started these terrible two years.” He continues that “no one can overlook the fact that the war started” because of the attack. Audience stomping in support of Olmert is at its loudest point in the night, while the hisses rise in volume at characterization of the killings as “barbaric.”

5:46 pm: Al-Qudwa endorses a two-state solution, saying that those who support a Palestinian state must recognize the “humanity of the other side” and the “natural rights of the other side.” He also says that “we need the United States” because the pro-Palestine movement would be “more difficult” without American intervention.

5:42 pm: Olmert recites a list of American presidents who have endorsed a two-state solution including President Trump. Mentions of both Bush presidents elicit hisses while Trump’s name triggers a much more vocal and negative reaction from the room.

5:35 pm: Olmert is asked about the role of America in the Middle East conflict. Amid a review of international affairs history, Olmert stresses the dynamic nature of American foreign policy and support to Israel before and after the 1967 Six-Day War, as well as the need to focus on the future of peace in the region. “We are not in a confrontation where one will win,” Olmert states, saying that those who are hoping for a rhetorical fight between an Israeli and a Palestinian will be disappointed.

5:31 pm: “The state of Palestine does exist,” Al-Qudwa says. The comment elicits vocal reactions from both pro- and anti-Israel audience members.

5:29 pm: Al-Qudwa joins the proceedings by Zoom. He agrees that the 1947 partition plan between Israel and a would-be Palestinian state, which he refers to as an “Arab state,” is the key historical moment from which to frame the issue. “Jewish leaders were way smart[er],” he commented in reference to the decisions that led to the eventual creation of Israel and the subsequent 1948 War of Independence.

5:24 pm: The moderators give both guests chances to address the historical framing of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Olmert answers first, arguing that too much time is spent arguing about the past at the expense of thinking to the future. He essentializes the moment Palestinian leaders rejected the 1947 partition plan as the key moment in the conflict’s history.

5:17 pm: A student introduces Olmert and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser al-Qudwa (al-Kidwa). Olmert’s reception is mixed and slightly more negative than that of al-Qudwa.

5:12 pm: Ehud Olmert has joined the student moderators on the stage and the event has been called to order.







