LIVE UPDATES: Hamas University dumpster fire

Like the Pride flag-filled classrooms that spawned the would-be terrorist undergraduates, the Hamas takeover of American universities is a complete tranny mess. Spineless administrators have ceded control of their quads to over-privileged queer anti-capitalists who dream of vacationing with their non-binary partners on the Gaza beach before a good stoning after dinner. Tenured professors who drift into teary-eyed fits of nostalgia for Khrushchev are on campus egging on the next generation of leftist-social-justice-fighting racists. The state of our colleges and universities is truly a dumper fire.





Bookmark this page for a live look at the latest news about the pro-Hamas occupation encampments taking over American universities.









Professors have joined the protest that is disrupting final exams at the George Washington University law school: pic.twitter.com/vgiK9U6APa — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 25, 2024









Protestor at GWU uses coat to block recording of protest pic.twitter.com/ru6RW6RvH7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2024









🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱 Atlanta cops have now ARRESTED the Chair of Emory University’s Philosophy Department for opposing the GAZA GENOCIDE! pic.twitter.com/WexIMUFn5Z — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 25, 2024









Northwestern students not only showing support for Hamas terrorists, they hate cops too. Real classy. pic.twitter.com/m2aL71xr0I — Chicago is Toast (@Chicagos_Toast) April 25, 2024









US Congressman @GregCasar joins the protest, calls for ceasefire



“My message to the university is clear: students and faculty are not the enemy. Students and faculty are the university.” pic.twitter.com/eaGCvh2I42 — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 25, 2024









🚨 Just filmed by a student at the Northwestern Hamas campsite. It’s no longer a pro-Hamas campsite. It’s a Hamas campsite. They’re not hiding it. pic.twitter.com/7eqlkZ2DLj — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 25, 2024









USC announces it is cancelling its main stage commencement ceremony. Comments shut off.



Brutal for the class of ‘24.

Likely didn’t get a high school graduation during COVID in 2020, and now won’t get a traditional college graduation. https://t.co/7Ut07WcngP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 25, 2024









NEW: George Washington University Law School Dean Dayna Matthew announces their decision to move final exams to an undisclosed location due to the encampment next to the building: pic.twitter.com/2WkIrOT5fz — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 25, 2024









The Hamas mob at @FIT is next level insane, with rioters setting up their encampment tents INSIDE the school’s museum.

pic.twitter.com/ote13wUFNz — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 25, 2024







