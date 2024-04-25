Opinion
No results

LIVE UPDATES: Hamas University dumpster fire

Bookmark this page for a live look at the latest news about the pro-Hamas occupation encampments taking over American universities.

April 25, 2024, 5:04 pm ET

Like the Pride flag-filled classrooms that spawned the would-be terrorist undergraduates, the Hamas takeover of American universities is a complete tranny mess. Spineless administrators have ceded control of their quads to over-privileged queer anti-capitalists who dream of vacationing with their non-binary partners on the Gaza beach before a good stoning after dinner. Tenured professors who drift into teary-eyed fits of nostalgia for Khrushchev are on campus egging on the next generation of leftist-social-justice-fighting racists. The state of our colleges and universities is truly a dumper fire.


Bookmark this page for a live look at the latest news about the pro-Hamas occupation encampments taking over American universities.





















