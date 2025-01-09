Long Island University searches for DEI director at its College of Veterinary Medicine

Long Island University in New York is looking to hire a director of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), a position that can pay between $70,000 and $80,000 annually.

The university’s College of Veterinary Medicine is advertising the job on its website, as well as on Indeed, where it was originally posted in November.

“The DEI Officer is responsible for designing, implementing, and overseeing strategic DEI initiatives across the College of Veterinary Medicine,” the job description says. “This individual will work closely with academic and administrative leaders, students, and community members to promote equity, inclusiveness, and diversity.”

“At Long Island University, you’ll be part of an inspiring mission to promote equity and inclusiveness within higher education,” it continues. “As the DEI Officer, you will play a crucial role in shaping our institution’s culture and guiding it toward becoming a model of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

According to the description, a primary task of the director of DEI is providing “Curriculum Development Support,” which ensures that the college’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles are taught in its classes.

The director would also “[c]ollaborate with faculty and academic leaders to integrate DEI principles into curricula, creating inclusive and culturally responsive educational practices.”

The position has additional duties, including professional development, assisting students, implementing DEI practices and initiatives, and evaluating their success. Job applicants must have more than seven years in “DEI leadership roles.”

On LIU’s College of Veterinary Medicine website is a DEI mission statement.

“The College of Veterinary Medicine at Long Island University is committed to fostering a culture that champions diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), accessibility, and well-being,” the web page reads. “Our mission is to strengthen the sense of belonging within the College and the veterinary profession through intentional community-building and respectful dialogue.”

UC Santa Barbara recently filled a position of Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, a job that pays between $250,000 and $430,000 a year.

Likewise, the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s School of Dentistry is still seeking to hire an Assistant Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, which can pay between $110,000 and $170,000 a year.

Campus Reform has contacted the College of Veterinary Medicine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.