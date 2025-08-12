Lord's Prayer halted at school board meeting: 'We cannot have a religious prayer before the Land Acknowledgement'

A Phoenix Union High School District board meeting turned contentious when board member Jeremiah Cota was blocked from reciting the Lord’s Prayer after being told it could not precede the board’s “land acknowledgement.”

The August 7 incident was captured in a video posted to Cota’s X account, showing the board parliamentarian interrupted the prayer, stating, “We cannot have a religious prayer before the land acknowledgement.”

Cota’s X profile states he is a tribal member of the Free People of the San Carlos Apache.

Board President Ceyshe Napa upheld the ruling, declared the member out of order, and moved on with the meeting.

Cota said Napa repeatedly refused to follow board procedure, ignoring requests for roll call votes on action items and denying a motion to adjourn by simply saying “No.”

Phoenix Union’s own Rules of Order state that each action item must have a motion and second, and that “a motion to adjourn is in order at any time,” requiring a second and majority vote with no discussion. The rules also require following Robert’s Rules of Order when procedure isn’t otherwise addressed, contradicting Napa’s claim during the meeting that Robert’s Rules are “merely a suggestion.”

Calling the actions a violation of district policy, Cota said he plans to pursue “any and all possible remedies” to ensure the board abides by its own rules in future meetings.

Phoenix Union High School District serves more than 28,000 students in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.