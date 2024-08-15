Lori Lightfoot to be paid $60k to co-teach Michigan public policy class this fall

The University of Michigan is reportedly paying alumna and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot $60,000 to teach a public policy class this fall.

According to The College Fix, the public institution will pay Lightfoot about $15,000 a week, provide a travel stipend of $10,000 to be “present for each class,” and offer at least 90 minutes of office hours per week.

Graduate students will attend a lecture once a week and work on a consulting project for a policy organization in the class called “Strategic Public Policy Consulting,” according to a course description.

Lightfoot, a 1984 Michigan graduate, may pair the students with “social impact not-for-profit organizations in Chicago and Michigan,” according to a university press release. It is unclear if students will work at Lightfoot’s newly established policy nonprofit, according to The College Fix.

[RELATED: Spelman College summer reading list includes titles that push themes of anti-Capitalism and racism]

Lightfoot will co-teach the course with Professor Jeffrey Morenoff, whose research interests include “racial/ethnic/immigrant disparities in health and antisocial behavior” and “inequality, crime and criminal justice.”

Last year, Lightfoot was hired to teach a “Health Policy and Leadership” fall course through the Menschel Senior Leadership Fellows Program at Harvard University.

“Obviously, I will share specifics about the way we managed the public health crisis, hopefully, of a lifetime, but also talk about how we saw this crisis as an opportunity to address some long-standing public health challenges in the city of Chicago,” Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times last June.

In June 2021, Mayor Lightfoot formally declared racism a public health crisis in Chicago.

[RELATED: University of New Mexico department offers ‘JEDI’ pledge for students to commit to combatting ‘oppression’]

Last year, Lightfoot, a Democrat, became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose her bid for re-election as voters cited crime as their top issue.

In 2021, Chicago college students told Campus Reform that the crime was in the city was indeed noticeable despite Lightfoot’s claim that crime was “on the decline” during a June press conference.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan and Lori Lightfoot for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.