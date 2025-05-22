Louisiana House moves to codify anti-DEI measures into law

The Louisiana House of Representatives is advancing legislation to prevent universities from imposing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) requirements.

House Bill 685—which is aimed at preventing universities from mandating that students take DEI courses—passed the Louisiana House in a 57–36 vote on Monday.

When it was first proposed, the bill would have completely eliminated DEI programs. However, it was amended on May 7 to ban classes on specific class subjects like “critical race theory,” “gender identity,” “race-based privilege,” and “the use of pronouns,” according to The Louisiana Illuminator.

The bill defines “DEI-related coursework” as that which includes “[c]ontent related to diversity, equity, or inclusion that relates to any of the following topics: critical race theory, white fragility, white guilt, systemic racism, institutional racism, anti-racism, systemic bias, implicit bias, intersectionality, gender identity, allyship, race-based reparations, or race-based privilege.”

It also clarifies that DEI coursework does not include “discussion of historical movements” and “instances of racial hatred or discrimination,” including slavery.

The proposed law will now move to the Louisiana Senate for a vote.

The bill was authored by Rep. Emily Chenevert, who argued that the growth of DEI has been challenging for female athletes, who increasingly must compete against men.

“My biggest concern is that it has hurt more female athletes across this country than it has helped,” Chenevert stated. “Biological men have taken the places of biological women.”

On Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Education sent a notice to public universities, warning them that they might lose federal money if they do not eliminate DEI.

Earlier this year, the department also launched a page on its website called “End DEI,” where instances of DEI-related practices can be reported to the federal government.

During the second Trump administration so far, there has been a nationwide gradual removal of DEI initiatives—with schools including the University of Michigan, and University of Notre Dame striking references to the controversial practices online.

Other institutions like the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State University have also altered or eliminated DEI initiatives.

Campus Reform has contacted Louisiana State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.