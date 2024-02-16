Lowered Navy recruitment standards highlight 'alarming' trend: WATCH





During an interview Wednesday with Real America’s Voice, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said the Navy’s decision to eliminate its high school diploma or GED requirement for recruits is a troubling indication of a widespread recruiting crisis within the military.

“A staggering 71% of my generation, Gen Z, is ineligible for military service due to issues such as physical and mental health problems, drug use, obesity and even misconduct,” Sturge said.

“This alarming data highlights the urgent need for a renewed focus on recruiting and retaining individuals who are capable of fulfilling the rigorous demands of our armed forces,” Sturge added.

Facing a lack of qualified candidates, the Navy, Army, and Air Force all failed to meet their recruitment targets in the 2023 fiscal year.

Campus Reform reports that members of Gen Z are growing up at a time when education at both the college and K-12 levels emphasizes the historical wrongdoings of America, resulting in students feeling a diminished sense of pride in America. The decline in patriotism among Gen Z poses a significant obstacle to military recruitment, Sturge explained.

“We need to see a renewed focus on promoting patriotism and American values among young people, especially in our education system,” she said.

