Loyola denies TPUSA charter request, marks second Louisiana school to hamper organization

A Louisiana Catholic school recently denied a request to start a conservative student organization on its campus.

Loyola University New Orleans, a private Jesuit university, declined to recognize Turning Point USA with an official campus charter on Oct. 15, school newspaper The Maroon reported.

The school’s Student Government Association voted the measure down at its recent meeting, with senators saying they focused on maintaining fairness and community during the deliberations.

Student senator Terrance Parker celebrated the ideological unity, saying that “once you see that everyone around you is on the same side and Loyola does have a community, it’s a refreshing feeling.”

The denial will prevent the TPUSA chapter from obtaining school funding or reserving space on campus for meetings and events.

The school currently recognizes a number of left-leaning student organizations, including Feminist Fridays, which is “a learning dialogue community that meets once a week to discuss feminist issues, theory, and relevant topics ...” Another is Loyno Plus+, which “seeks to provide a positive and visible presence of the LGBTQ+ community on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans and in the Loyola Community.”

Loyola is not the only school in Louisiana to stymie Turning Point USA recently. Tulane University paused the approval of student organizations a day after receiving an application to recognize a TPUSA chapter on its campus.

