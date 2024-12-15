Loyola Marymount University announces it will be hosting next year’s ‘IgnatianQ Conference’ to support ‘nurturing queer souls’

Loyola Marymount University, a Catholic university in Los Angeles, California, has announced that it will be hosting next year’s “IgnatianQ Conference.”

The “IgnatianQ Conference” is an annual gathering of members of Jesuit-run universities in support of LGBTQ identities. This is the eleventh rendition of the conference, which is scheduled for April. The conference is named after St. Ignatius of Loyola, who founded the Jesuits in the 16th century.

[RELATED: This is how 10 Catholic universities deviate from Church teachings]

The theme for the 2025 conference will be “Queera-personalis: Embracing the spectrum; nurturing queer souls.”

“Queera-personalis” is a play on the Latin phrase “Cura Personalis,” which means “care of the whole person.”

According to a preliminary program schedule for the conference, many of the events will openly promote LGBTQ identities and present the expression of such identities in a positive light. Among various ceremonies and lectures will take place a “Queer L.A. bus tour on L.A.’s queer history,” “Queerituality Ignatian Panel,” “Queer Prom,” “a mosaic of Queer joy,” and “Drag brunch.”

The registration form allows for several different pronoun options, including “they/them/theirs,” “xe/xir,” “ze/zir,” or “[o]ther.”

Catholic Church teaching, while asserting that people who take on an LGBTQ identity should not be discriminated against, has maintained that such identities are harmful to express.

For example, the Catholic Catechism states that “[e]veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life,” the passage continues. “The harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out.”

The Church also holds that LGBTQ attraction is “intrinsically disordered” and not to be acted on.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has previously highlighted and emphasized the Church’s teaching on these topics.

[RELATED: CUNY LGBTQIA+ Consortium helping organize ‘Queeribbean Crossings: Solidarity as Resistance’]

Campus Reform has previously reported on the activities occurring at the annual “IgnatianQ Conference.”

In 2023, Fordham University in New York hosted the conference, which featured a priest who had previously said that his “dream wedding” is one involving two people of the same sex. A picture of him at the conference later posted on social media showed him behind an altar draped with Pride flags.

Campus Reform contacted Loyola Marymount University and the organizers of next year’s IgnatianQ Conference for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.