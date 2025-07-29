Loyola Marymount University promotes 'brave' private event for students to discuss immigration and L.A. riots

An upcoming event at Loyola Marymount University is set to teach students about “immigration advocacy” while discussing recent anti-ICE riots in the LMU-only event.

Organized by LMU’s Mission and Ministry and LMU’s DEI Office, the “Immigration Advocacy Community Space” slated for Aug. 4 is described on LMU’s website as focused on “guided dialogue.”

“This space is designed for community healing and to foster understanding of how we can support one another.” The LMU website adds, “It will also serve as a platform for sharing our feelings and experiences regarding current events in Los Angeles.”

The event description adds that it is aiming to “support our immigrant communities by creating resources and learning how to make a positive difference.”

Although the event sign-up form is available in English and Spanish, it states that “in hopes of making this a brave space,” the event is not open to the general public. The form continues, “this will be a private space for current students, faculty, and staff at LMU.”

The two-hour event will be held in LMU’s William H. Hannon Library.

One of the university offices organizing the event, Mission and Ministry, organizes religious “engagement” through events such as “Exploring Faith and Justice.” That program promotes “solidarity” and “faith seeking global justice.”

LMU’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Office is a co-sponsor of the immigration advocacy event. That office aspires to “actively cultivate an anti-racist institutional climate that supports inclusive excellence and fights systemic oppression.”

The DEI Office further explains its role in the “promotion of these values as intrinsic to our university mission: The encouragement of learning, the education of the whole person, the service of faith and the promotion of justice.”

Other colleges and universities across the United States have recently adjusted their programs and courses in response to ICE operations and discussions about immigration.

Recently, Cal State LA announced that it would allow professors the option to deliver course instruction through remote options due to potential ICE operations taking place on the university’s campus.

Campus Reform contacted Loyola Marymount University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.