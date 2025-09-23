LSU announces lecture series honoring Charlie Kirk to promote free speech

Louisiana State University (LSU) has announced its plans to develop a lecture series focused on “civil discourse and freedom of speech” in honor of Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.

The program will be devoted to the conservative commentator and his advocacy for American values: “Let Freedom Ring: An LSU Lecture Series Promoting Civil Discourse and Wide-Ranging Viewpoints in Honor of Charlie Kirk.”

The LSU Foundation says it “seeks to be the first university in the country to tangibly re-assert its commitment to civil discourse and freedom of speech.”

“LSU has a long history of visible support for free speech, apparent in such venues as the historic free speech alley,” the release adds.

The lecture series will also serve to provide various perspectives on contemporary issues and exist as a guide for dialogue “that ensures a healthy and thriving democratic republic.” The letter suggests that the program will benefit students’ education by providing varying perspectives on contemporary issues, and further prepares them for leadership positions.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University during his first stop on his American Comeback Tour. He was slated to be a speaker on LSU’s campus on Oct. 27 and hosted by the school’s Turning Point USA chapter.

“Politically motivated violence of this nature is intended to instill fear in the populace and to force conformity of political, social and economic thought, “LSU Board Chair Scott Ballard and Interim President Matt Lee write in their message announcing the lecture series.

“Antithetical to core American and LSU values, such extreme violence must be met with intentional and civil dialogue that will educate our community and give them the tools to engage in and promote reasoned civic discourse,” they continue.

The LSU Foundation is actively accepting donations to help fund and launch the program, with a beginning goal of $50,000-$100,000. The series will also be open to LSU faculty, staff, and members of the surrounding community.

Ethan Vogin, Vice President of Turning Point USA at LSU, told Campus Reform, “we’re thrilled,” on behalf of his chapter.

“When I started LSU in 2021, conservative voices were not wanted, let alone funded and supported,” Vogin said. Now, the Turning Point USA chapter at LSU executives will play a role in hosting speakers for the lecture series.

“It shows that LSU is open to conservatives, and LSU is not going to put up with liberal bias viewpoint discrimination anymore, and that is what I’m so proud of,” Vogin added.

“LSU prides itself on upholding of free expression and believes that a culture of intense inquiry and informed argument generates lasting ideas,” the school’s permanent memorandum reads.

Campus Reform has contacted LSU and Scott Ballard for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.