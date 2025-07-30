Mahmoud Khalil evades Hamas condemnation in CNN interview

Image obtained from the X account of @DHSgov

Despite being given multiple opportunities to condemn Hamas, former Columbia University graduate student activist Mahmoud Khalil declined to disavow the militant terrorist organization.

“Just to be clear here, do you specifically condemn Hamas, a designated terrorist organization in the United States, not just for their action on Oct. 7?” a CNN reporter asked Khalil during an interview.

“I condemn the killing of all pal– all civilians, full stop,” Khalil responded, quickly correcting himself. The reporter interjected, asking, “But do you condemn Hamas specifically?”

“I am very clear with condemning all civilians,” Khalil continued. “It’s disingenuous to ask about Hamas while Palestinians are the ones being starved now by Israel.”

“I hate this selective outrage of condemnation, because this wouldn’t lead to a constructive conversation,” the Columbia activist added.

The reporter asked again whether Khalil condemns Hamas, because “the Trump administration has claimed that you are a Hamas sympathizer.” Again, Khalil did not specifically condemn the terrorist organization.

Khalil is a Syrian-born Columbia graduate arrested during Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian student protesters.

In a social media post from July 22, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) criticized Khalil’s failure to condemn Hamas, writing that “Mahmoud Khalil refuses to condemn Hamas because he IS a terrorist sympathizer not because DHS ‘painted’ him as one.”

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America,” DHS added. “The Trump Administration acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority to detain Khalil, as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews, and damages property.”

Campus Reform reported in June that Khalil was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention after a judge ruled the detention unlawful. Following his release, Khalil vowed to resume anti-Israel activism.

”I can be detained next week if the government prevails on appeal, which they will not,” Khalil stated. “But what I will focus on is continuing to advocate for Palestinians.”

Also in June, Columbia University released a report revealing most Jewish students have faced religious discrimination, with 62 percent feeling unaccepted and only 34 percent reporting a sense of belonging. Acting President Claire Shipman called the findings “difficult to read.”

This month, Columbia pledged to fight anti-Semitism as it negotiates with the Trump administration to restore $400 million in frozen federal funds. The proposed agreement includes compensating victims, increasing transparency, and adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

Acting President Claire Shipman outlined additional steps such as appointing anti-discrimination coordinators and refusing to recognize Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the school’s anti-Israel student organization.

