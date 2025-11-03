Major professors’ group accuses UPenn of ‘discrimination’ for combating campus anti-Semitism

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) recently criticized the University of Pennsylvania’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism, arguing that investigations into alleged anti-Semitic conduct threaten academic freedom and amount to discrimination.

In a letter to the Philadelphia institution’s administration regarding investigations opened by Penn’s Office of Religious and Ethnic Interests (OREI), the AAUP claimed that attempts to address alleged antisemitism and punish offenders may amount to discrimination.

The organization argued that such actions “can perpetuate anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian racism” and “create a climate of fear and self-censorship,” according to The Algemeiner.

“Harassing, surveilling, intimidating, and punishing members of the university community for research, teaching, and extramural speech based on overly broad definitions of anti-Semitism does nothing to combat anti-Semitism,” the AAUP stated, adding that it would continue monitoring the university.

The AAUP’s claims contrast sharply with evidence presented in a recent legal brief from the Brandeis Center, a Jewish legal rights advocacy group. The Oct. 22 brief, filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, accused Penn and a district court of failing to properly address a “hostile educational environment” for Jewish students.

The brief detailed a “relentless pattern of harassment and hostility,” including racist chants praising the slaughter of Jewish civilians at campus rallies, anti-Semitic tropes taught by professors, swastika graffiti, vandalism of Jewish community spaces, and direct threats of violence hurled at Jewish students.

“Without considering these factors—or engaging much at all with Plaintiffs’ detailed allegations of anti-Jewish harassment and hate—the district court cannot have properly assessed the adequacy of Penn’s responses,” the brief stated.

The filing noted that anti-Jewish hate crimes rose 5.8 percent from 2023 to 2024, resulting in the highest recorded number since the FBI began collecting such data. Despite comprising only 2 percent of the U.S. population, Jews were victims of 16 percent of all reported hate crimes and 70 percent of religion-based incidents.

Penn’s struggles with anti-Semitism have drawn repeated attention. In September, U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Dave McCormick urged five Pennsylvania universities, including Penn, to take stronger action against campus anti-Semitism.

The senators noted that “Jewish students are once again hiding their Judaism” and called on universities to ensure “vibrant Jewish life is not compromised or driven into the shadows.”

In October, Penn rejected the Trump administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” following pressure from the faculty senate, which claimed the compact threatened institutional autonomy.

In March, Penn laid off Dwayne Booth, a controversial cartoonist who had drawn several cartoons accused of being anti-Semitic, including one comparing Israel’s actions to the Holocaust and another echoing the anti-Semitic “blood libel” conspiracy theory.

Campus Reform has contacted AAUP and the University of Pennsylvania for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.