Man behind 'Varsity Blues' scandal returns to college admissions after early release

William “Rick” Singer, the man behind the infamous Operation Varsity Blues admissions scandal, is back in the college consulting business, but this time he’s claiming to play by the rules.

On July 14, a federal judge ruled that Singer, who served 16 months in federal prison and a California halfway house, can return to the industry if he informs parents of his criminal past.

A copy of the judge’s order reviewed by ABC News states that Singer must include information about his crimes on the website for his new college admissions service, ID Future Stars.

The website for Singer’s service currently displays the judge’s mandated warning.

Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and obstruction of justice in March 2019, after investigators revealed a $25 million scheme that included bribing coaches to designate applicants as athletes and cheating on standardized tests. Notable clients included Hollywood celebrities and business leaders.

Despite an early release (Singer was originally sentenced to more than 3 years in 2023), the infamous admissions consultant is starting a new admissions company and positioning himself as a counselor who will “live in black and white.”

He claims the new business will steer clear of fraud and focus on essay coaching, activity advising, and legitimate admissions strategies.

“I am not living in the gray anymore,” Singer told The Wall Street Journal in October 2024. “The gray is over.”

The Varsity Blues scandal exposed how vulnerable elite university admissions had become to manipulation.

The illegal operation included falsifying athletic credentials, rigging SAT/ACT results, and funneling payments through a fake charity. These methods resulted in convictions for over 50 individuals, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Singer claims his new company will offer traditional admissions support—advising on essays, course selection, and extracurriculars—without the fraud.

Whether families will trust him again or simply view his criminal past as a strategic advantage remains to be seen.