Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg drops charges against seven anti-Israel activists from disruptive CCNY protest

On June 12, Seven pro-Palestinian protesters associated with the City College of New York (CCNY) had charges against them dropped after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg determined there was insufficient evidence to convict them.





“The available evidence fails to establish that she personally participated in damaging any of the City College of New York’s property or caused harm to any of the officers present,” Assistant District Attorney Siobhan D’Angelo told the court regarding one of the protesters. D’Angelo read the same statement regarding every one of the seven protesters.



On April 30, the leadership of CCNY and the City University of New York (CUNY)–of which CCNY constitutes a part–called in the NYPD to arrest 25 protesters after they engaged in a disruptive protest on the City College campus.



The protest, according to a statement from CUNY, “put public safety at risk,” and included “ a fire . . . at the Marshak Science Building caused by use of a flare gun that brought FDNY to campus, clashes with public safety and . . . an attempted break-in at Shepard Hall and a break-in at the Administration Building that included the vandalizing of offices and smashing glass doors.”



The anti-Israel demonstrators reportedly caused at least $3 million worth in damages, and CUNY subsequently allocated $4 million to CCNY to help boost security to guard against future occurrences.



Speaking later about the protest, CCNY President Vincent Boudreau said his “one regret” was “allowing the [anti-Israel encampment on campus] to harden.”



Campus Reform contacted the City College of New York for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.