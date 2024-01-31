MARSCHALL: Campus anti-American, pro-Socialist, anti-Semitic attitudes are 'all connected'





In a recent interview with Salem News Channel Tonight Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall discussed the concerning connection among anti-American, pro-socialist, and anti-Semitic sentiments among college-aged Americans.

Citing a recurring survey from North Dakota State University, Marschall highlighted the alarming trend in attitudes among young Americans.

[RELATED: SURVEY: Less than one-quarter of students have a positive view of capitalism]

“We’ve been reporting on a survey that comes out every year from North Dakota State University, and the results year after year show that college-aged Americans are getting not only increasingly anti-American, but also increasingly pro-socialist,” Marschall said.

“So what is hard for Americans to grasp when they’ve been out of college for decades, but what’s so fundamentally important to understand, is that this is all connected into a leftist agenda to not only denigrate America and its allies, but also to attack and criticize the capitalist system.”

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: California is the eye of the Jew-hating storm ravaging campuses]

”I have been in the news recently for Title VI complaints I have been filing against universities who mishandled anti-semitism on their campus last fall,” Marschall added.

”There are now news reports on far-left socialist websites attacking me for just speaking out about anti-Semitism. So these radical activists on college campuses see anything that is pro-Israel or pro-American as an attack on their politics, and an attack on their ideology.”