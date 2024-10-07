Maryland governor criticizes UMD anti-Israel event occurring on one-year anniversary of Oct. 7 massacre

Photo taken from Gov. Moore's website.

Maryland’s governor recently criticized an anti-Israel event taking place at the University of Maryland (UMD) on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.

The event, which was organized by UMD’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), was a “vigil to mourn the lives lost as a result of the settler-colonial Zionist entity’s 76-year campaign of rapacious occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.” UMD leadership told the SJP it could not host the event on the anniversary of Oct. 7, but a federal judge forced the school to let the event take place anyway after the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued the university.

Wes Moore, Maryland’s Democratic governor, expressed his opposition to the SJP’s decision to hold the event on Oct. 7.

“While I deeply respect the rule of law and due process, I think Oct. 7 is an inappropriate date for such an event,” Moore stated on Tuesday. “What I do know is that students at the University of Maryland have the right to feel safe, and we will work with local and University leaders to ensure their safety.”

“We know that what happens around the world has direct implications on the Maryland community. I’ve been clear - everyone in Maryland has the right to peacefully protest, to voice their opinions. But no one has the right to call for violence against each,” he continued.

He concluded his statement, condemning Hamas and noting the importance of remembering Oct. 7 as an atrocity committed against innocent civilians: “Terrorists target civilians, and that’s what Hamas did a year ago on Oct 7. And that’s what that day should be remembered as—a heinous terrorist attack on Israel that took innocent lives.”

The SJP boasted about its legal win, calling it a “historic victory.”

“On October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces began one of the most brutal bombing campaigns in human history targeting Palestinians in Gaza with the aim of exacting collective punishment for their brave resistance and steadfastness against Zionist occupation and settler colonialism,” the SJP wrote in its post celebrating the victory.

UMD announced it will comply with the court mandate, but stated that it still has security concerns surrounding the event.

“In compliance with the court’s decision, we will now move forward with the events, addressing those concerns and challenges with care and caution, including the implementation of a robust safety plan,” the school stated in a Tuesday announcement. “This includes enhanced staffing and resources with a strong security presence.”

A UMD spokesperson told Campus Reform that the university would provide any future updates if there was anything noteworthy to share.

Campus Reform has reached out to Gov. Wes Moore for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.