Mask-wearing assailants violently attack two Jewish students at DePaul University

Two Jewish students at DePaul University in Chicago were violently assaulted recently.

The announcement came from University President Robert L. Manuel on Nov. 6 in a message to the DePaul community.

DePaul shared the announcement with Campus Reform, along with a safety alert that was sent to the community that read: “At approximately 3:20 PM two students were attacked in front of the Student Center. One offender was wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, and khaki pants. The other offender was wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, and black pants. Both individuals fled the area after the attack.”

Manuel said he was “appalled” by the incident, and stated that the Jewish students who were assaulted “were visibly showing their support for Israel.”

He went on, saying that “[m]asked attackers punched our students, who sustained physical injuries but declined medical treatment,” and that “Student Affairs is working with the students to offer care and resources.”

Manuel called the attack “completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual,” and revealed that DePaul is working together with Chicago police officers to “investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure DePaul is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community. We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus. Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence,” Manuel concluded.



A DePaul professor, Anne d’Aquino, triggered controversy in June when it was discovered she gave students an optional assignment that alleged that Israel is committing “genocide” in its war against Hamas terrorists. D’Aquino was fired shortly after her actions were revealed.

DePaul was also one of several Illinois universities to change its protest rules to stop any future disruptive demonstrations.