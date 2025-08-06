Massachusetts Teachers Association pushes tax on ‘richest 1%’ to fund free college

The Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) is looking into the possibility of an amendment to the state constitution to tax the “wealth of the richest 1%” to pay for free public college.

The teachers’ union, which is the largest in Massachusetts, announced its decision to pursue the amendment in a July 31 press release. The proposal would seek to build on the state’s “Fair Share Amendment,” which taxes individuals with incomes over $1 million to fund public education and transportation.

“Our state Constitution guarantees the right to an appropriate public education, which has been interpreted by the courts to mean kindergarten through grade 12,” Max Page, association president, said in the release. “That right must be expanded to include preK and public college to be meaningful in the 21st century.”

“[I]f we are serious about social and economic justice and nurturing a culturally rich and welcoming state of involved citizens, we will provide all residents with the best vehicle for a prosperous future – public education,” he continued.

Page also argued the tax has made Massachusetts more equitable and proposed building on it.

“Massachusetts has more millionaires — and they are wealthier — than before voters passed a constitutional amendment to place a 4 % tax on income above $1 million,” Page stated. “Fair Share has made our state a more attractive place to live by investing in the foundations of a prosperous Commonwealth.”

The MTA’s proposal to tax the “richest 1%” is similar to that of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary on June 24.

Under the heading of “Paying for Our Agenda,” Mamdani’s platform explains that, in addition to taxing corporations, he will “he will tax the wealthiest 1% of New Yorkers—those earning above $1 million annually—a flat 2% tax (right now city income tax rates are essentially the same whether you make $50,000 or $50 million).”

While it doesn’t appear on his platform, Mamdani has advocated for making City University of New York (CUNY) schools tuition-free.

In a Campus Reform video from July, some New York City voters explained the problems with Mamdani’s plan to tax the wealthy in order to pay for free public services.

“They’ve been trying to make it work for 60 years, and it didn’t pan out,” an immigrant from the Soviet Union explained, drawing from his childhood during the 1980s. “Nothing is free,” he continued.

Massachusetts already provides free community college, including for illegal immigrants. The state also offers in-state tuition benefits to illegal immigrants.

Campus Reform has contacted the Massachusetts Teachers Association for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.