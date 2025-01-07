McDonald's points to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling in changes to DEI policies

McDonald’s has become the latest major corporation to scale back its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices.

On Monday, McDonald’s leadership sent a message to employees explaining its decision, pointing to the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling against affirmative action in college admissions.

”Following the Supreme Court ruling in STUDENTS FOR FAIR ADMISSIONS, INC. v. PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE, we also assessed the shifting legal landscape to anticipate how this ruling may impact corporations such as McDonald’s,” the message states.

”For the last several months, a small team has been working on refining our language to better capture McDonald’s commitment to inclusion,” it continues.

As a result, the fast food giant announced that it will be “retiring setting aspirational representation goals and instead keeping our focus on continuing to embed inclusion practices that grow our business into our everyday process and operations.”

McDonald’s also will be ending its “Supply Chain’s Mutual Commitment to DEI pledge,” and “evolving” its “diversity team,” which is now called the “Global Inclusion Team”

Despite these changes, the company still pledges that “McDonald’s position and our commitment to inclusion is steadfast.”

In November, Walmart confirmed it was terminating various forms of its own DEI policies, such as eliminating its Center for Racial Equity.

”Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today,” Walmart said to ABC News at the time. “We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America.”