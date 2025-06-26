McMahon marks Title IX anniversary, warns of 'harms of gender ideology'

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon celebrated the 53rd anniversary of Title IX at an event in New Mexico with parents, coaches, and student athletes.

McMahon held the “Her Game, Her Legacy” event in Santa Fe, New Mexico on the anniversary of Title IX on Monday to celebrate accomplishments of women in sports.

Title IX is part of United States civil rights law which “prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance,” as outlined by the Department of Education.

The event in New Mexico was co-hosted by the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), a nonprofit organization which seeks to “[E]ngage and inform women about how policy issues impact them and their loved ones.”

Remarks at the event were given by Secretary McMahon, former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, and IWF Vice President of Communications, Victoria Coley.

Parents, athletes, and coaches also delivered remarks during the event, which, as stated by Secretary McMahon, was meant to honor, “the 53rd anniversary of Title IX and the incredible resilience of female athletes who are standing up and pushing back against the harms of gender ideology.”

“The Trump Administration is putting a stop to the madness that was allowed under the previous administration,” continued McMahon, who also thanked parents and athletes for “fighting alongside us.”

IWF’s website states that the event with the Department of Education, “honored female athletes of every generation and championed the protections needed to ensure a strong, vibrant future for women’s sports.”

Recently, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced that two institutions in the state of California were found to have violated Title IX protections by allowing men to compete in women’s sports.

Campus Reform has contacted the Department of Education and the Independent Women’s Forum for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.