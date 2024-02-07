Media course teaches GCU students an 'Intersectional Lens' to fight 'harmful worldviews': EXCLUSIVE LECTURE SLIDES

A professor at a Christian university in Phoenix teaches a course on “Media Law and Ethics” in which students are taught a variety of topics like the “Disinformation Campaign” prevalent among Trump voters and the need to adopt an “Intersectional Lens.”

Adjunct Faculty Karen Loomis of Grand Canyon University (GCU) teaches the class about the problems of modern-day media and advertising, seemingly from an overtly left-wing perspective.

During a lecture from last semester titled “Disinformation Campaigns,” Loomis highlighted that “Researchers found that Trump supporters were far more likely to visit untrustworthy news sites.” The lecture also emphasized how “Older Americans were also more likely to visit untrustworthy news websites.”









Continuing the presentation, Loomis’ slides suggested that disinformation is a threat “not only by distorting free and fair elections, but also [by] fomenting digital violence and repression.”









When referring to disinformation, Loomis asserted, “the proliferation of social media has democratized the dissemination of such narratives” as part of the “compounding problem.”









When discussing racial representation within advertising during another lecture, Loomis noted, “There are more than 40 whitewashed brands’ logos.” To highlight this point, she showcased the “True Colors” Instagram profile which recreates logos to display that “the whiter the leadership, the whiter the logo.”









In a “Diversity & Cultural Awareness” lecture, students were taught about the strong prevalence of negative stereotypes in society. This included how black Americans are often depicted as “Lazy,” “Gangbangers,” “Uneducated,” “Athletic,” and “Can’t Swim.”









For Hispanics, negative stereotypes included “Don’t Speak English,” “Illegal Immigrant,” “Poor,” “Mexican,” “Don’t Like Blacks & Vice Versa.”









For a presentation on “Diversity in Advertising,” students were taught about an “Intersectional Lens” approach. “Raising our awareness about each element within our intersectional lens helps us shift our decision-making from a mostly unconscious process to one that is conscious and intentional,” one lecture slide stated.









“Some politics were relevant to a media and law class, but they were discussed with a biased opinion,” one GCU student who took the class told Campus Reform. “There were also political points brought up by the professor that had nothing to do with what we were learning.”

In an email response to Campus Reform, Loomis stated that course material was “[n]ot from my personal point of view, but from the perspective of many highly reputable media news sources who uphold the journalistic creed dedicated to discovering the ‘facts’ and report only those which have been confirmed by many.”

She continued, “These students have not been presented perspectives outside of their own or that of their families. This is a time for 20-somethings to hear a variety of positions on a wide range of topics. That is what college is supposed to be about…exposure to worlds they’ve yet to experience first hand.”

Examples she cited included the Ukraine-Russia war and the “Jan 6th Insurrection.”

Campus Reform has contacted Grand Canyon University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.