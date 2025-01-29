Medical activist says 'cisgenderism' makes healthcare worse

Philip Alberti of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) recently stated that concepts like “cisgenderism” - when men and women know they are male and female respectively - plague the American health care system.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Alberti made his comments during an appearance on a podcast called “Research and Justice for All,” which pledges to inform listeners how to “challenge injustices in health care – rooted in racism, sexism, ableism, and other forms of exclusion.”

“My training was around social conditions as fundamental causes of disease,” he remarked. “What social conditions am I talking about? I’m talking about racism, classism, sexism, cisgenderism, all the isms. That’s what we’re talking about.”

“And these are fundamental causes for a couple of reasons,” Alberti continued. “One is that they’re clever. So if you close off one pathway for racism to operate, that’s cool, it’s just going to find some other pathway.”

Alberti also attributed his support for DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) to when activist Peggy McIntosh visited his high school to discuss the “invisible knapsack of white privilege.”

“That was a very early moment for me to say, I don’t know what I’m gonna do or how it’s gonna be, but I’m gonna dedicate myself to unpacking my own and others’ invisible knapsacks to really create pathways of opportunity wherever I can,” Alberti said.

Alberti founded AAMC’s “Center for Health Justice.” His career is “focused on eliminating inequities in health and health care,” according to his online biography.

In 2024, the non-profit organization, Do No Harm, released a report saying that AAMC fosters and promotes DEI and left-wing gender ideology.

“Postings to the AAMC’s website indicate a disturbing level of agreement with the dangerous and experimental practice of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors,” the report details. “The radical gender ideology concepts the AAMC promotes are contrary to evidence-based science and pose a danger to children and adolescents.”

“The AAMC’s own journal, webinars, strategic plan, and widely distributed guidance documents reflect this. Many of these offerings are framed in the context of concepts such as ‘health equity,’ ‘social justice,’ and ‘climate activism,’” the report continues.

Campus Reform has contacted the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.