Meet the 11 anti-Israel agitators arrested after occupying a University of Minnesota building

11 anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Oct. 21 after they occupied a campus building at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The protest was led by Students for a Democratic Society, with Students for Justice in Palestine also involved in the protest.

According to Alpha News, a safety alert was issued after protesters entered Morrill Hall and began damaging property.

In a statement, the University of Minnesota said that people were unable to exit the building while the protesters took it over.

”Once inside the building, protesters began spray painting, including covering lenses of all internal security cameras, breaking interior windows, and barricading the building’s entrance and exit points. The full extent of the damage is unknown. A number of staff were working in the building at the time, and several people were not able to exit, with some being unable to exit the building for an extended period of time,” the university said. “To ensure the safety of U of M employees in the building who were unable to exit, and in light of property damage sustained to the building, University of Minnesota Police Department was called to the scene to address the situation.”

Here are the individuals arrested at the University of Minnesota:

Isabella America Harbison, 23. Arrested on charges of 4th degree assault and damage to property.

Ava Grace Schaeffel, 21. Arrested on charges of damage to property, trespassing, and riot.

Jack Nimz, 26. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Leah Rego, 20. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Jackson Clifford Walbridge, 18. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Svea Morrell, 19. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Shane Ross, 18. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Kyle Anthony Feldhake, 21. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Rowan Lange, 19. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.



Natalie Nicole Rath, 20. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.

Annabel Ruth Russell-Pribnow, 22. Arrested on charges of damage to property, riot, and trespassing.



