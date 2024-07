Meet the Dartmouth College students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

89 people were arrested at Dartmouth College on May 2 when protesters attempted to establish an anti-Israel campus occupation.

Connecticut Public Radio reported that Hanover Police officers and State troopers were sent in to disperse the crowd who had come to protest in support of the students who had set up their own encampment.

Dartmouth Provost David F. Kotz wrote in a message to the campus community that school policies “specifically prohibit the use of tents and encampments on the Green and other areas of campus.”

“Students, employees, and organizations in violation of Dartmouth policies or local laws will be immediately subject to Dartmouth’s disciplinary processes, which could include separation and expulsion,” Kotz wrote. “Students and employees violating local laws may also be subject to law enforcement action based on Hanover ordinances.”

Below is a list of Dartmouth College students and faculty who were arrested:

— Annelise (Orleck) Orlack (65) Dartmouth College Professor of History. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Christopher MacEvitt (51) Dartmouth Professor. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Yasmine Abouali (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Solange Acosta (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Martha Aguirre-Rubio (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Quinn Allred (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Phoebe Altman (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Aaleigha Ashley (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Anthony Ball (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Julianne Borger (25) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Noor Boukari (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Brendan Brophy (18) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Abby Burgess (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Grace Caplan (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Will Clendenning (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Ora Cullen (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Xander Dalke (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Stephanie Damish (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Eben DeSilva (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Nizhonie Denetsosie-Gomez (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Vicqueline Escalona (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Ian Farm (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Joseph Fausey (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Alesandra Gonzales (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Dylan Griffith (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Eli Hecht (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Claire Hedberg (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Jessa Hill (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Emilie Hong (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Rachel Kahng (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Alexandra Lipshutz (18) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Henry Moore (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Alejandro Morales (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Emma Nguyen (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Aliza Phillips (33) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Neena Shell (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Zachary Shortt (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Benjamin Southworth (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Serena Suson (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Emma Tsosie (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Aurora Wackford (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Greyson Xiao (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Paul Yang (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Ariayna Yellowbank (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Jessica Yu (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Jacob Willard (29) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Jsun Velasco-Hebert (27) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Anna Maria Timchenko (19) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Rendi Rogers (28) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Jovani Orta (21) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Julia Luo (22) Dartmouth Hopkins Center Fellow. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Katie (Katherine) McCabe (24) Dartmouth Jewelry/Metals Instructor. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Mara McCollor (23) Dartmouth alumni. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Connor Kilkenny (18). Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Daniel Lin (23) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Lin Lin (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Wynn Johnson (20) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Pela Johnson-Jennings (18) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

— Joseph Earles (22) Dartmouth student. Charged with criminal trespassing.