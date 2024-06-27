Meet the Emory University students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

June 27, 2024, 7:00 am ET

At least 28 people were arrested after anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment at Emory University on April 25.

Fox 5 reported that Emory officials said the protesters were trespassing and refused to leave. University officials asked the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol for assistance in clearing the encampment.

In a message to the community in the days after the encampment was cleared, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said a review of the incident would take place.

“Let me be clear: I am devastated that members of our community were caught up in law enforcement activity enforcing the removal of the encampment. The videos of these interactions are deeply distressing. I take Thursday’s events very seriously and we are launching a thorough review of them so that we can develop recommendations to improve how we keep our community safe,” Fenves wrote.





Below is a list of Emory University students, faculty, and alumni who were arrested:

- Emil’ Keme (Age 53) Emory University Professor of English and Indigenous Studies. Charged with disorderly conduct.

- Caroline Fohlin (Age 57), an Emory University Professor. Charged with simple battery.

- Noelle McAfee (Age 63) Emory University Department Chair and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Charged with disorderly conduct.

- Sarah Al Adbullatif (Aged 27) Emory University student. Charged with disorderly conduct.

- D’Marquis Allen (Aged 30) Emory University student. Charged with Obstructing a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and remaining after notice to depart.

- Martin Berg (Aged 25) Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

-Shankar Bhat (Aged 24) Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Arianna Mbunwe (Aged 24) Emory University student. Charged with disorderly conduct.

-David Meer (Aged 25) Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Akshay Padala (Aged 19) Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Jaanaki Rahakrishnan (Aged 19) Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- River Somerville (Aged 18), Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Kimberly Pi (Aged 22), Emory University alumni. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

-Nushrat Jinan Nur (Aged 26), Emory University alumni. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Yihang Li (Aged 21), Emory University student. Charged with Criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Anna Clark (Aged 29), Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

-Madeline Gordon (Aged 21), Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Ayoung Kim (Aged 27), Emory University student. Charged with criminal trespassing and remaining after notice to depart.

- Sahmara Spence Rogers (Aged 21), Emory University student. Charged with disorderly conduct.

- James Wroe (Aged 27), Emory University student. Charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, and remaining after notice to depart.



