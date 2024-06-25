Meet the Florida State University students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

Five people were arrested shortly after attempting to set up an anti-Israel encampment at Florida State University on April 30.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, an FSU spokesperson said that those arrested ignored “multiple requests and warnings to comply with a lawful order.”

”Anyone who was arrested today made a conscious choice to engage in unlawful conduct,” Prentiss wrote. “The university’s rules and regulations had been explained repeatedly over several days and the group had been compliant until this afternoon.”

In total, two of the five individuals were students at Florida State University. One of the individuals previously attended the university.

Below is a list of FSU students and alumni arrested at the anti-Israel protest:

- Aedan Bennet (21) FSU student. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.

- Elijah Ruby (22) FSU Student. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.





- Tavish Bryan (28) FSU Alumni. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.







