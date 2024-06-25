Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Meet the Florida State University students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

Five people were arrested shortly after attempting to set up an anti-Israel encampment at Florida State University on April 30.

Trending
1
WATCH: Shocking footage reportedly shows medical professor endorsing gender reassignment surgery for kids

By Addison Smith 

2
Jordan Peterson resigns tenure position, claims colleagues lie about DEI beliefs to secure funding

By Addison Smith 

3
Activist prof asked Matt Walsh why he cares about transgender ideology. Read his answer about kids' education, 'basic truth.'

By Addison Smith 

4
Ibram Kendi ‘anti-racist’ center at Boston University in freefall

By Patrick  McDonald '26

5
Conservative students allege tyranny, intimidation by Tarleton State

By Amber Athey 

6
NEW: Admissions counselor 'reassigned,' investigation launched following Campus Reform exclusive

By Addison Smith 

Michael Duke | New York Correspondent
June 25, 2024, 5:04 pm ET

Five people were arrested shortly after attempting to set up an anti-Israel encampment at Florida State University on April 30.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, an FSU spokesperson said that those arrested ignored “multiple requests and warnings to comply with a lawful order.”

”Anyone who was arrested today made a conscious choice to engage in unlawful conduct,” Prentiss wrote. “The university’s rules and regulations had been explained repeatedly over several days and the group had been compliant until this afternoon.”

In total, two of the five individuals were students at Florida State University. One of the individuals previously attended the university.

[RELATED: Columbia SJP calls for alleged arsonist and firebomber Casey Goonan to be released from Jail: ‘Resistance is Love’]

Below is a list of FSU students and alumni arrested at the anti-Israel protest:

- Aedan Bennet (21) FSU student. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.

- Elijah Ruby (22) FSU Student. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.


- Tavish Bryan (28) FSU Alumni. Charged with trespassing on property after warning.



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this