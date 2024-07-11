Meet the Indiana University students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed encampment

17 students and faculty at Indiana University were arrested on April 25 following the establishment of an anti-Israel encampment at the university.

The IndyStar reported that police in riot gear approached the encampment following multiple instructions given to protesters to take down tents and disburse at Indiana University’s Dunn Meadow.

The Palestine Solidarity Committee at Indiana University also posted on Instagram at the start of the encampment, demanding that, “IU DIVEST FROM THE CURRENT GENOCIDE IN GAZA.”





Campus Reform obtained arrest records and booking pictures for the individuals arrested at the anti-Israel encampment.





[RELATED: Meet the Dartmouth College students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]





Below is a list of Indiana University students and faculty who were arrested:





- Sarah I Ali, age 21, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.





- Madison Stephens Clark, age 34, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Anjali Asha Biswas, age 25, Indiana University graduate student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Julia M. Gallucci, age 20, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Luke Austin Summers, age 20, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Elena Nissan Thomas, age 19, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Maxwell Thomas Wolf, age 22, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- James Jones, age 21, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

- Camryn Gray, age 20, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Lucy Everly Deetz, age 19, Indiana University student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Kylie Elizabeth Dannatt, age 23, Indiana University graduate student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Joseph Daniel Simmons, age 26, Indiana University graduate student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Madeleine Meldrum, age 25, Indiana University graduate student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Nicolas Gladden Peterson, age 28, Indiana University graduate student. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Barbara Kathleen Brokaw Dennis, age 64, Indiana University professor. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- David McDonald, age 47, Indiana University professor. Charged with criminal trespassing.

- Benjamin Butt Robinson, age 61, Indiana University professor. Charged with criminal trespassing.



