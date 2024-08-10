Meet the University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty, and alumni arrested at anti-Israel encampment

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison arrested anti-Israel encampment protesters on May 1.

The encampment was started by pro-Palestine groups on the University of Wisconsin Madison campus, including the Students for Justice in Palestine.

In a post shared on Instagram, the UWM Students for Justice in Palestine showed a compilation of the encampment being taken down by police and students and faculty being detained and arrested for failing to comply with orders to disburse.

[RELATED: Unhinged anti-Israel group at UWM threatens Jewish students, calling them ‘genocidal extremists’]

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stated that protesters would face consequences if they would not disburse from the encampment, stating after the arrests of the protests: “Every individual was given the opportunity to move away from the tent area and continue peaceful protest,” as reported by the Wisconsin Watch.

Data from Accuracy in Media was used in the following report.

Below is a list of the 17 University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty, and alumni who were arrested:

- Alivia Jade Arredondo, age 21, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Bianca Czeslawski, age 22, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Celeste Kurman Dailey, age 19, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Chayla Reigh Edwards, age 23, University of Wisconsin Madison graduate student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Quinn Colleen Henneger, age 19, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Zane Abed Sarhan, age 19, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Marco Antonio Vallejos, age 27, University of Wisconsin Madison graduate student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Adam Robert Donahue, age 20, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Andrew Cade Barrow, age 28, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Sydney Corinne David, age 21, University of Wisconsin Madison student. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Amelia Teske, age 21, University of Wisconsin Madison alumni. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Hannah Hope Ritvo, age 22, University of Wisconsin Madison alumni. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Kristina Huang, age 36, University of Wisconsin Madison Assistant Professor. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Samantha Dawn Schalk, age 37, University of Wisconsin Madison Associate Professor. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Kelly Marie Ward, age 45, University of Wisconsin Madison Assistant Professor. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Ketzhally Lopez, age 28, University of Wisconsin Madison Advisor. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

- Samer N. Alatout, age 65, University of Wisconsin Madison Associate Professor. Charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.



