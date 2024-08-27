Meta kicks Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine off Instagram

Meta has permanently banned Columbia University Students for Justice in Palestine from Instagram.

The group wrote on X Monday night that its Instagram account was permanently banned.

”As the school year is just about to begin, Columbia SJP has been permanently banned from Instagram. Our account was permanently deleted at 124k followers at the same time as our backup account, and when we made a new page it was deleted within 2 days,” Columbia SJP wrote.

A message which stated “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed” now appears where Columbia SJP’s Instagram used to be.

Columbia SJP posted a screenshot from Instagram which stated that the group “doesn’t follow our Community Guidelines.”

No reason given. Just that we cannot request another review. Same thing happened to Within our Lifetime months ago and they still cannot make an Instagram page without being taken down in hours pic.twitter.com/Kgyrx58MxM — Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (@ColumbiaSJP) August 26, 2024

In the message informing Columbia SJP that their account has been taken down, Instagram noted that “you cannot request another review of this decision.”