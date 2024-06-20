Michigan anti-Israel student groups help foment massive Detroit protest

Hundreds of anti-Israel protestors gathered in Detroit for a demonstration against the Jewish State that was partially organized by groups from two Michigan schools.

The protesters got together on May 27, marching through the city, carrying Palestinian flags and anti-Israel signs, and chanting: “Joe Biden, you’re a liar, you set Palestine on fire.”



The event was organized by several anti-Israel groups, including Wayne State University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the University of Michigan’s Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) chapter.



SJP at Wayne State and SAFE at UMich both demand that their respective schools cut off financial ties with the Jewish State or companies that have certain ties to Israel.



SJP at Wayne State played a part in the school’s anti-Israel encampment. On May 24, the group posted to Instagram advertising the encampment at the university’s Detroit campus: “Welcome to WSU Liberated Zone, the Detroit Campus of the Popular University for Gaza!”

The post showed pictures at the encampment of several anti-Israel signs, including: “FUND OUR EDUCATION NOT OUR OCCUPATION,” “WSU DIVEST NOW,” and “From the River to the Sea, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE” - which has been condemned as a genocidal slogan against Jews.



SAFE UMich posted in support of the “intifada” at Wayne State, writing: “The student intifada lives on! Students at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI have established their encampment. Show up and support!”



Safe UMich also posted to Instagram on May 28, lamenting the university administration’s shutting down of the encampment: “The University of Michigan Board of Regents are absolutely shameless in their refusal to divest from genocide, and their eagerness to brutalize their own constituents. We feel the loss of our encampment, our beautiful Liberated Zone, the only place many of us felt safe and protected from this university’s continued surveillance, criminalization, and violence.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan and Wayne State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.