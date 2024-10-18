Michigan GOP lawmakers pen letters to UMich, Gov. Whitmer over recent Chinese spying

A group of Michigan Republican lawmakers has sent a string of letters to the University of Michigan administration and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, demanding that they answer questions regarding the recent charges against Chinese students who allegedly photographed classified military equipment.

The letters, sent by the Michigan Legislative Working Group for National Security, urged for greater transparency from both the university and Governor Whitmer.

“The five former students are PRC nationals and in August of last year, the day after you were at Camp Grayling, these students were discovered recording U.S. military forces and equipment during the Operation Northern Strike live fire exercise, where Taiwanese troops were present,” the Oct. 11 letter to Whiter reads.

The letter also highlights a nine-bill package to address Chinese and foreign influence, but states that it has been “shelved in the House Committee on Government Operations, where they have not received testimony.”

“In a time of hyper-partisan divide, the issue of state security must be bipartisan, and this is one area where we can come together to offer solutions that protect our state,” the message continues. “We must assure the people of Michigan that this breaking news is not going unaddressed, and we welcome your support to give assurance to the people that our state is leading in protecting our interests from our foreign adversaries.”

In their letter to Michigan President Santa Ono, the lawmakers write, “What is particularly troubling is that this comes 11 years after it was revealed that faculty members at Jiao Tong collaborate with a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) unit that leads the CCP’s worldwide cyber espionage campaign. How is it that, despite this connection being public for more than a decade, the University of Michigan, funded by Michigan taxpayer dollars, still maintains this joint program?”

The lawmakers ask Ono to answer multiple questions, such as “What has your office and the University of Michigan done to ensure the security of research relating to national security and defense?”

The five former University of Michigan students, all Chinese nationals, are facing federal charges related to espionage after being found photographing military equipment at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The students were confronted by a Utah National Guard sergeant in August 2023 during a National Guard training exercise.

Four months after the incident, one of the Chinese students reportedly told law enforcement at a Detroit airport that he had visited northern Michigan “to see shooting stars.”

The students claimed to be photographing a meteor shower, but subsequent investigations revealed images of military vehicles and communications equipment on their devices. Federal authorities have charged them with conspiracy, providing false statements, and destroying records to cover up their activities.

The students, who graduated in May as part of a joint program between the University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, allegedly coordinated efforts to delete incriminating photographs from their devices, according to FBI investigations.

Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the Select Committee on China, recently emphasized the dangers posed by Chinese Communist Party espionage, stating, “This case shows once again that CCP espionage can happen anywhere in America, and we must be vigilant.”

As of now, the five individuals remain at large and are believed to have returned to China. U.S. authorities have stated that the individuals will be arrested should they come into contact with US authorities.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.