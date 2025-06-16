Michigan House passes budget to slash millions in funding to U-M, MSU

The Michigan House of Representatives voted to cut millions of dollars from the University of Michigan (U-M) and Michigan State University (MSU).

The plan, proposed and supported by Republicans, moved out of the House Appropriations Committee on June 11, as reported by MLive. Michigan’s two legislative chambers must agree on the higher education budget by July 1.

The initial proposal would have cut around $335 million from U-M and $237.4 million from MSU. The measure would have reduced U-M’s state support by 92 percent and reduced MSU’s state funding by around 73 percent.

The reform that the House ultimately passed on June 12 would only cut $56.6 million from MSU and $234.4 million from U-M, according to Michigan Advance. These figures constitute an 18 percent reduction in state funds for MSU and a 65 percent reduction for U-M.

“Michigan’s largest universities have been getting way more than their fair share for far too long,” State Rep. Greg Markkanen said in a statement. “Our plan sets things right by trimming the fat off MSU and U of M and distributing that funding amongst our 13 other remarkable universities.”

“We’re making cuts to the woke universities and giving it to the non-woke universities or the less woke universities,” State Rep. Matt Maddock added.

Campus Reform has reported about several of the activities that have led Republicans in the state to describe the universities as “woke.”

For instance, U-M recently offered a race-based scholarship initiative, called the “LEAD Scholars programs,” that attempted to increase scholarships for specific racial groups, including African American, Latino, and Native American students.

In March, the Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance organized a dinner event called, “The Arts and Anti-Racism,” which aimed to foster “deep discussion about race and racism on our campuses” and demonstrate a commitment to “advance Anti-Racism at UM.”

Similarly, Campus Reform reported in April that a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officer at MSU sent out an email that offered a “Protecting Immigrant Students Action Kit” to students at the school.

“Our schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not places where the threat of law enforcement can tear apart families and disrupt lives,” the document shared by the MSU official states. “This action kit is not just a guide—it is a call to action.”

In a statement provided to Campus Reform, U-M Vice President for Government Relations Chris Kolb stated that the proposed budget “is deeply disappointing and would dramatically reduce support for the University of Michigan — an institution that delivers exceptional value to our state.”

“U-M’s endowment is not a rainy-day fund, or a budget backfill — it is made up of more than 13,000 donor-designated funds that are legally restricted and support specific purposes such as scholarships, research, patient care, and professorships,” he added.

Kolb also slammed the proposal for limiting the university’s “ability to train the next generation of doctors, nurses, engineers, and teachers — students who are in high demand across Michigan.”

“We remain committed to serving the people of Michigan and working with policymakers on a final budget that reflects the full value U-M brings to this state,” he concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted Michigan State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.