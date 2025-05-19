Michigan president who called racism America's 'original sin' selected to lead University of Florida

On Sunday, the University of Florida announced Santa Ono, who previously backed advancing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, as the sole finalist to become its next president.

Ono, who has served as president of the University of Michigan since October 2022, is expected to assume the new role later this summer, pending approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

[RELATED: University of Michigan ends DEI office, cracks down on $250M DEI campaign after string of controversies]

During Ono’s presidency, Michigan dismantled its DEI office, a program estimated to have cost over $250 million.

However, during the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Installation Ceremony, Ono praised DEI at the institution and sought to advance the program further.

“So as we look to DEI 2.0, let us strive to nurture thoughtful and understanding citizens … and further establish campuses and communities where each individual can live in peace and safety …and can learn and grow and thrive,” he stated.

“At home, we see a challenge between pluralism and zealotry, between the shrill cry of political tribalism and partisanship, and the quiet call of civic engagement and citizenship,” he continued. “Even today we are wrestling with racism and inequity and injustice, and as heirs to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., we must not falter in that task.”

Ono even said that “racism is one of America’s original sins, and the University of Michigan has not been immune.” He also claimed that the U.S. was seeking to “deliver on the promises of justice, inclusion and diversity.”

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has led efforts to combat DEI in higher education.

In an interview with Fox Business, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) criticized the decision to advance Ono’s candidacy.

“Florida cannot afford to inject wokeness into our flagship university,” he said in an X post on Tuesday. “This selection must be blocked and the search committee must start over.”

Florida cannot afford to inject wokeness into our flagship university.



This selection must be blocked and the search committee must start over. pic.twitter.com/xmT0qR032k — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 6, 2025

Alexander Richardson, president of the College Republicans at Michigan, told Campus Reform that the DEI change under Ono appears more cosmetic than transformative.

“Employees are being reassured that DEI is just being rebranded with the same mechanisms and objectives,” Richardson said. “This seems like a semantic change, not a very substantive one.”

[RELATED: University of Michigan suspends anti-Israel student activists from campus]

Ono’s departure also follows ongoing tensions on campus after more than 200 students participated in a pro-Palestine encampment last May, prompting the university to suspend multiple students from their on-campus jobs for alleged interference with law enforcement.

Campus Reform has contacted the UF Board of Governors and the UF College Republicans for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.