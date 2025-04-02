Michigan State DEI official's email promotes 'Protecting Immigrant Students Action Kit' from anti-police group

Michigan State University in East Lansing recently sent an email to the school community that appears to encourage students to protect illegal immigrants from government officials.

Amanda Flores, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion official at the school who goes by the pronouns “she/her/ella,” put together various resources and sent them to students and faculty on March 19.

Campus Reform obtained a copy of that email with the subject line, “Resources and Trainings about Immigrants and Education,” a few days after it was sent.

[RELATED: American University students vote to protect illegal immigrants on campus: ‘Sanctuary campus’]

Among the email’s listed resources is a 51-page document called the “Protecting Immigrant Students Action Kit,” which the Advancement Project recently compiled and which was shared by the National Campaign for Police Free Schools.

“Immigrant communities are under attack. Within hours of taking office, the Trump-Vance administration took executive actions to threaten immigrant communities and children and sow disorder and increase federal enforcement of immigration law,” the document states in a section called, “What We Are Up Against.”

“Our schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not places where the threat of law enforcement can tear apart families and disrupt lives. This action kit is not just a guide—it is a call to action,” it continues. “We cannot stand idly by as the government targets vulnerable students. We must act now to protect their rights, safeguard their future, and ensure that no student feels unsafe in their own classroom.”

The action kit mentions the word “undocumented” 33 times, and specifics its policy goals under the “Six D’s”: “Dismantle,” “Decriminalize,” “Deprioritize,” “Demilitarize,” “Divest/Invest” and “Defend.”

For “Demilitarize,” the document recommends the removal of “metal detectors” and “weapons abatement technologies” as well as “social media monitoring and other forms of student surveillance that monitor and track immigrant students.”

The document clarifies that removing metal detectors prevents Immigration and Customs Enforcement from tracking “undocumented family members.”

“This reduces the risk of arrests, referrals to law enforcement, and information sharing between local and federal law enforcement agencies,” the document continues.

[RELATED: Chicago college interim president says ‘DEI is in our blood’ at ‘Diversity Campus Town Hall’]

In another part of the action kit, it notes that recent Trump administration efforts against illegal immigration could lead to “lower graduation rates and lower college enrollment rates for undocumented students.” The effort in question refers to a January 20 memorandum removing the qualification of “sensitive locations” such as schools for law enforcement to search for illegal immigrants.

According to its website, the National Campaign for Police Free Schools members are “modern day abolitionists” who aim to eliminate prisons and police. The organization is “fighting to end the criminalization of youth in the classroom, create liberatory educational spaces, and implement an affirmative vision of safety and transformative justice.”

The National Campaign for Police Free Schools is not the only organization that Michigan State mentioned in its March 19 email.

Another listed resource was from 18 Million Rising, a group that works for “a society with no prisons, no police, and no borders, where the basic needs of all people are met, and all individuals are free regardless of their identity and background.”

Campus Reform contacted Michigan State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.