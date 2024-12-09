Michigan State issues institutional neutrality, 'thoughtful restraint' guidelines

Michigan State University has taken a major step toward implementing institutional neutrality.

On Wednesday, the university released guidelines concerning institutional neutrality and “thoughtful restraint.”

”Institutional statements could unintentionally undermine this value, chilling academic freedom and dissent and silencing alternative views,” the school writes. “Done too often, they also could distress the community, numb the community to leaders’ voices, appear performative and/or exacerbate the situation. In general, therefore, the university, its colleges and its departments should refrain from issuing institutional statements.”

”As drafters of the University of Chicago’s influential Kalven Report recognized in 1967, full neutrality may be untenable or inadvisable when our university’s very purpose is threatened,” the school continues. “Judiciously, institutional statements could be needed to uphold the university’s position as a mission- and values-driven organization, in addition to modeling for students that MSU lives what it teaches: using persuasion and reason to stand up for core beliefs.”

In a message to the university, President Kevin Guskiewicz elaborated on the university’ plan, as well as its commitment to “academic freedom.”

”Using the institution’s voice for any but the most critical purposes risks undermining academic freedom, chilling free expression and silencing alternative views,” he writes. “ If issued too often, institutional statements also could add to community distress, numb the community to leaders’ voices, appear performative and/or exacerbate the situation.”

The new policy will deter university departments and colleges from releasing statements on matters that neither pertain to the university’s mission, nor “directly impact the MSU community.”

”In short, exercising institutional restraint does not mean withholding support for our community or our core values,” Guskiewicz added. “ It means creating an inclusive environment grounded in our mission of advancing knowledge and transforming lives, while prioritizing thoughtful outreach and action to demonstrate care and compassion.”

Michigan State’s guidelines come almost two months after the University of Michigan Board of Regents voted in favor of institutional neutrality.

“This institution should start discussions about the consequential issues of our time, not end them,” Michigan Regent Mark Bernstein stated in October. “We must open the way for our individual faculty’s expertise, intelligence, scholarship and wisdom to inform our state and society in their own voice, free from institutional interference.”